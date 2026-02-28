Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Down 75.1% in February

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,995 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the January 29th total of 40,078 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNDR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of MNDR stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Friday. 79,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $23.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 3.35% of Mobile-health Network Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures.

