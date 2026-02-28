LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 396,809 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 29th total of 687,536 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.6 days.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $2.87 during midday trading on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric Property PLC is a UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, management and development of distribution warehouses, retail parks and community retail assets. The company seeks properties with strong income characteristics and potential for asset enhancement through refurbishment, redevelopment or active leasing strategies. Its portfolio spans a range of sectors, including logistics facilities serving major e-commerce and retail clients, as well as supermarket-anchored retail parks and neighborhood retail schemes.

Established in 2007 through the merger of two specialist property companies, LondonMetric has grown its portfolio primarily across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

