Head to Head Survey: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK)

3 E Network Technology Group and Baozun are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 3 E Network Technology Group and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3 E Network Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Baozun -2.10% -3.28% -1.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3 E Network Technology Group $4.84 million 0.73 $760,000.00 N/A N/A Baozun $1.29 billion 0.11 -$18.68 million ($0.49) -5.12

This table compares 3 E Network Technology Group and Baozun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

3 E Network Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 3 E Network Technology Group and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3 E Network Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Baozun 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

3 E Network Technology Group beats Baozun on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3 E Network Technology Group

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

