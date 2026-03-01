RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) vs. Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) Critical Review

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Giftify and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Giftify alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giftify 1 0 0 0 1.00 RCI Hospitality 1 0 1 0 2.00

RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.84%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Giftify.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Giftify has a beta of -1.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Giftify and RCI Hospitality”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giftify $88.93 million 0.33 -$18.83 million ($0.42) -2.27 RCI Hospitality $281.74 million 0.68 $3.01 million $1.86 11.90

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Giftify. Giftify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Giftify and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giftify -14.02% -56.95% -36.32% RCI Hospitality 5.88% 6.19% 2.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Giftify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Giftify on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giftify

(Get Free Report)

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Giftify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giftify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.