Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Vital Farms’ conference call:

Company delivered record 2025 results with net revenue up >25% to $759.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA surpassing $100 million for the first time at $114 million.

Company delivered record 2025 results with net revenue up >25% to and Adjusted EBITDA surpassing for the first time at . Operational progress — rebuilt egg inventory, brought a third ECS production line online, completed ERP implementation with no unplanned shipment interruptions, and expanded the farm network to >600 farms — creating unconstrained supply to support scale toward the $2 billion by 2030 target.

2026 guidance: net revenue of $900–$920 million (>20% growth) and Adjusted EBITDA of $105–$115 million (midpoint ~12% margin), with CapEx of $140–$150 million; management says margins compress as it reinvests prior price increases into promotions to drive household penetration.

2026 guidance: net revenue of (>20% growth) and Adjusted EBITDA of (midpoint ~12% margin), with CapEx of ; management says margins compress as it reinvests prior price increases into promotions to drive household penetration. Leadership change: founder Matt O’Hayer retired as executive chair and board member while remaining the largest shareholder and an advisor, and Russell Diez-Canseco was named Executive Chairperson and CEO — continuity emphasized but governance shift is notable.

Vital Farms Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of VITL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,329. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $944.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $558,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,341,190 shares in the company, valued at $176,982,612.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $586,526.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 649,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,771,424.20. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,477. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,687,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 324,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vital Farms by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,047,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vital Farms by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,324,000 after purchasing an additional 508,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson set a $47.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue growth and top‑line clarity — Revenue rose ~28.6% year‑over‑year and Q4 revenue came in essentially inline with expectations, showing continued demand and scale benefits. This supports the company’s growth story even though EPS missed. MarketBeat / Press Release

Q4 revenue growth and top‑line clarity — Revenue rose ~28.6% year‑over‑year and Q4 revenue came in essentially inline with expectations, showing continued demand and scale benefits. This supports the company’s growth story even though EPS missed. Neutral Sentiment: Board leadership transition — Founder Matt O’Hayer stepped down as Executive Chair; CEO Russell Diez‑Canseco was named Executive Chair to maintain continuity. This reduces governance uncertainty short‑term but is unlikely to change fundamentals immediately. Business Wire

Board leadership transition — Founder Matt O’Hayer stepped down as Executive Chair; CEO Russell Diez‑Canseco was named Executive Chair to maintain continuity. This reduces governance uncertainty short‑term but is unlikely to change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and mixed guidance reaction — Q4 EPS of $0.35 missed the $0.38 consensus (revenues roughly inline). Several outlets highlight the profit shortfall and guidance interpretation that disappointed some investors, which directly pressured the stock. Zacks

EPS miss and mixed guidance reaction — Q4 EPS of $0.35 missed the $0.38 consensus (revenues roughly inline). Several outlets highlight the profit shortfall and guidance interpretation that disappointed some investors, which directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Securities‑class investigation announced — The Rosen Law Firm has opened an investigation alleging Vital Farms may have provided materially misleading information to investors. Such filings often increase short‑term selling pressure and can raise legal risk and potential future costs. GlobeNewswire

Securities‑class investigation announced — The Rosen Law Firm has opened an investigation alleging Vital Farms may have provided materially misleading information to investors. Such filings often increase short‑term selling pressure and can raise legal risk and potential future costs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst revisions and target cuts — Multiple firms updated coverage: Benchmark downgraded to “hold,” Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $24 (from $45), and Telsey cut its target to $35 while keeping an outperform stance. These moves reduce near‑term upside expectations and can amplify selling. Benzinga

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

