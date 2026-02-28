Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $208.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.80.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

CHKP stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.07. 1,803,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.17 and a 1-year high of $234.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,061,000. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.