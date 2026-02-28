Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,624,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,884,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22,167.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,683 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 243.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $247,817,000 after purchasing an additional 791,526 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 101.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,244,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,866,000 after buying an additional 626,829 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Analyst Raises

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Mortgage Rates

Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Productivity Plan

Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Affirm Partnership

Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Negative Sentiment: Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Housing Headwinds

Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Negative Sentiment: There are some price‑target trims and neutral/hold actions (TD Cowen, DA Davidson, a few smaller adjustments) reflecting concerns about guidance and margin pressure from acquisitions — potential headwinds for near‑term multiple expansion. Analyst Cuts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $264.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.