Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.86 and traded as high as GBX 176.60. Elementis shares last traded at GBX 167.86, with a volume of 326,370 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elementis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.

Get Elementis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ELM

Elementis Price Performance

About Elementis

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.85.

(Get Free Report)

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products. In 2024 Elementis reported revenue of $738m and adjusted operating profit of $129m.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.