Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.86 and traded as high as GBX 176.60. Elementis shares last traded at GBX 167.86, with a volume of 326,370 shares trading hands.
Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elementis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.
Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products. In 2024 Elementis reported revenue of $738m and adjusted operating profit of $129m.
