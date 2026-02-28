Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.89 and traded as high as $96.14. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 94,570 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLAB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $533.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 22.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB) is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

Further Reading

