Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.70 and traded as high as GBX 127.50. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 125.50, with a volume of 178,980 shares changing hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Real Estate Credit Investments had a net margin of 814.69% and a return on equity of 72.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Real Estate Credit Investments Limited will post 9.1564528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Sally-Ann Farnon (Susie) purchased 20,500 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £24,805. Also, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £9,920. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c. $5bn via private funds and managed accounts. RECI’s overarching aim is to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal volatility, through economic and credit cycles via a levered exposure to real estate credit investments.

