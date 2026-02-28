SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.47 and traded as low as GBX 200.50. SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 217, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

SpaceandPeople Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.93.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations. It also offers promotional kiosk, a digital experiential platform for promotional activities of companies; and leases retail merchandising units.

