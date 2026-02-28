Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Up 75.3% in February

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 95,322 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the January 29th total of 54,386 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 236,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.95% of Intelligent Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INTJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,490. Intelligent Group has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intelligent Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Intelligent Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

