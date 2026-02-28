Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 193,289 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the January 29th total of 108,343 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,107.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,107.4 days.

Jungheinrich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $41.11 during trading on Friday. Jungheinrich has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $44.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich AG is a leading global provider of intralogistics solutions, specializing in material handling equipment and services. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of lift trucks, automated storage and retrieval systems, shelving, conveyor technology and associated spare parts. Its product portfolio is designed to address the operational needs of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities across various industries.

In addition to its core hardware offerings, Jungheinrich provides comprehensive lifecycle services including equipment rental and leasing, preventive maintenance, repair services and spare-parts management.

