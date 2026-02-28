Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Short Interest Up 76.2% in February

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,175 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the January 29th total of 12,588 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of DUSL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. 14,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.30.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $7.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $29.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.7%.

The Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Industrial Select Sector index. The fund provides 3X leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US industrial companies. DUSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

