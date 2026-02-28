Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.8908. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $0.8951, with a volume of 44,274 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Socket Mobile in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Socket Mobile has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 95.36% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. MV Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Socket Mobile, Inc (NASDAQ:SCKT) is a provider of mobile data capture and wireless connectivity solutions, designing products that enable smartphones, tablets and PCs to collect and transmit information in a variety of business environments. The company specializes in Bluetooth-enabled barcode scanners, RFID readers and image-based data capture devices that streamline point-of-sale, inventory management and field-service workflows.

Its product portfolio includes handheld scanners that support 1D and 2D barcodes, near-field communication (NFC) readers and ultra-compact mobile scanners engineered for retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation and warehousing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.