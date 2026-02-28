Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Expands By 74.2%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,958,786 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 29th total of 11,459,706 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,593,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,593,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 233,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $5,480,576.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,357,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,811,314.72. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,797,590.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 365,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,567,085.60. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,002,699 shares of company stock valued at $23,692,518 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,150 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $240,212,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,813,000 after purchasing an additional 274,664 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of CWAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 7,004,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,066,898. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -167.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

