Short Interest in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI) Expands By 73.1%

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 338,188 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the January 29th total of 195,331 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 249,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

TAFI stock remained flat at $25.48 during midday trading on Friday. 217,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years. TAFI was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

