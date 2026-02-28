Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in February

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,818 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the January 29th total of 87,521 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brainsway Stock Performance

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.14. 33,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,364. The company has a market cap of $453.78 million, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

Shares of Brainsway are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainsway

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway in the second quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Brainsway in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brainsway by 1,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Brainsway during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brainsway by 61.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Brainsway from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on Brainsway in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway’s technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company’s flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

