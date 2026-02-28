Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 412,436 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the January 29th total of 233,212 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 160,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,073. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.11%.The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,163,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 7.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

