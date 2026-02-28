Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $8.34. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 118,254 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 213,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,123,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHW) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing across a broad range of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on global convertible and high-yield fixed income instruments. By combining traditional and non-traditional income sources, CHW aims to deliver a dynamic income stream that can adapt to varying market conditions.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible bonds, corporate credit, preferred equities, emerging market debt and dividend-paying common stocks.

