Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $8.34. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 118,254 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHW) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing across a broad range of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on global convertible and high-yield fixed income instruments. By combining traditional and non-traditional income sources, CHW aims to deliver a dynamic income stream that can adapt to varying market conditions.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible bonds, corporate credit, preferred equities, emerging market debt and dividend-paying common stocks.
