ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from ACI Worldwide’s conference call:
- Financial performance: ACI reported strong 2025 results with total revenue of $1.76 billion (+10%), adjusted EBITDA of $506 million (+9%) and an expanded adjusted EBITDA margin to 42%, ending the year with $196 million cash and net leverage of 1.2x.
- Connetic traction: The cloud-native Connetic platform signed its second major customer in 2025 (a large European bank), is the fastest-growing part of the pipeline, and will soon add card capabilities while targeting mid-tier banks.
- AI-first strategy: Management is deploying generative AI across engineering, operations (e.g., contract analysis) and products — notably AI-driven exception handling in Connetic — to improve productivity, reduce costs, and enhance customer outcomes.
- 2026 guidance shows moderation: Management guided 2026 revenue growth of 7–9% (down from 2025’s 10%) and adjusted EBITDA of $530–550 million, with an H2-weighted cadence and noted reinvestments that could limit near-term margin expansion.
- Capital allocation & optionality: ACI repurchased $203 million of shares in 2025, retains about $456 million of buyback authority, plans to return 50–60% of operating cash flow to repurchases in 2026, and has capacity for disciplined M&A while targeting leverage around 2x.
ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.05. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACI Worldwide News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ACI Worldwide this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reported double‑digit full‑year revenue growth and reiterated momentum for FY‑2026, underscoring the company’s multi‑year growth trajectory and value‑creation strategy. ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Double-Digit Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Management guided FY‑2026 revenue growth of roughly 7%–9% and emphasized product investment (Connetic platform) and AI initiatives aimed at sustaining subscription and cloud momentum—positive for longer‑term revenue mix and recurring revenue. ACI Worldwide outlines 7%-9% 2026 revenue growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Board succession and governance updates were announced as part of planned changes — relevant for longer‑term leadership continuity but not an immediate earnings driver. ACI Worldwide posts strong 2025 results and outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call slides and transcript are available for details on product roadmaps, margin drivers and subscription conversion metrics — useful for investors doing deeper diligence. Q4 Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP/adjusted EPS missed estimates: $0.90 vs. consensus ~$1.05, and EPS fell year‑over‑year — a clear near‑term negative that pressured the stock. ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: First‑quarter revenue guidance came in well below consensus (company gave roughly $405M–$415M vs. Street ~$466M), creating short‑term downside risk as investors re‑price near‑term growth expectations. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported trading activity was above average on the release — volume spike indicates the market is actively re‑rating the story (both profit‑taking and repositioning by investors). Q4 Earnings Call Highlights
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.
ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.
