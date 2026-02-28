ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from ACI Worldwide’s conference call:

Financial performance: ACI reported strong 2025 results with total revenue of $1.76 billion (+10%), adjusted EBITDA of $506 million (+9%) and an expanded adjusted EBITDA margin to 42% , ending the year with $196 million cash and net leverage of 1.2x .

ACI reported strong 2025 results with total revenue of (+10%), adjusted EBITDA of (+9%) and an expanded adjusted EBITDA margin to , ending the year with cash and net leverage of . Connetic traction: The cloud-native Connetic platform signed its second major customer in 2025 (a large European bank), is the fastest-growing part of the pipeline, and will soon add card capabilities while targeting mid-tier banks.

The cloud-native Connetic platform signed its second major customer in 2025 (a large European bank), is the fastest-growing part of the pipeline, and will soon add card capabilities while targeting mid-tier banks. AI-first strategy: Management is deploying generative AI across engineering, operations (e.g., contract analysis) and products — notably AI-driven exception handling in Connetic — to improve productivity, reduce costs, and enhance customer outcomes.

Management is deploying generative AI across engineering, operations (e.g., contract analysis) and products — notably AI-driven exception handling in Connetic — to improve productivity, reduce costs, and enhance customer outcomes. 2026 guidance shows moderation: Management guided 2026 revenue growth of 7–9% (down from 2025’s 10%) and adjusted EBITDA of $530–550 million , with an H2-weighted cadence and noted reinvestments that could limit near-term margin expansion.

Management guided 2026 revenue growth of (down from 2025’s 10%) and adjusted EBITDA of , with an H2-weighted cadence and noted reinvestments that could limit near-term margin expansion. Capital allocation & optionality: ACI repurchased $203 million of shares in 2025, retains about $456 million of buyback authority, plans to return 50–60% of operating cash flow to repurchases in 2026, and has capacity for disciplined M&A while targeting leverage around 2x.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.05. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

