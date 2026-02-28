VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,104 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 29th total of 1,897 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,132 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,132 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,277. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $265.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.