Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,322 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.6%

JAAA opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.