Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,322 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.6%
JAAA opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
