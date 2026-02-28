Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 78.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 68.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $387.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $392.86.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FedEx’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.15.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

