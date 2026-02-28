Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 78.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 68.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Price Performance
FedEx stock opened at $387.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $392.86.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore published a bullish forecast signaling stronger price appreciation for FDX, supporting sentiment that earnings and cash flow will recover. Evercore Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co / Redburn raised FedEx’s price target to $371, providing analyst support that can prop up the stock amid headline volatility. Rothschild & Co Redburn Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $371.00
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights FDX as a long‑term value pick, which may attract value investors given the company’s recent earnings beat and FY26 guidance. Why FedEx (FDX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx is investing $250M in a dedicated parcel hub at Mumbai’s new airport — a tangible capex commitment to international growth and capacity in a high‑growth market. FedEx invests $250M for dedicated parcel hub at new Mumbai airport
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/leadership visibility: Incoming FedEx Freight president & CEO John Smith will keynote ACT Expo, an investor‑relevant forum for fleet/efficiency initiatives but not an immediate earnings driver. Incoming FedEx Freight President & CEO John Smith to Deliver Opening Keynote at ACT Expo 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market note: coverage pieces flagged that FDX outperformed the broader market on recent sessions, a short‑term technical positive but not a fundamental change. FedEx (FDX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- Negative Sentiment: FedEx said it will pass any tariff refunds it receives back to customers and shippers — a move that could reduce any windfall cash benefit from successful refund claims and pressure margins/cash flow. FedEx vows to pass any tariff refunds it gets from U.S. on to customers
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and policy risk: FedEx has sued to recover tariffs it paid, joining hundreds of firms after the Supreme Court struck down the tariff orders; Treasury and regulators are pressing for clarity on how rebates get to end consumers — outcomes could create uncertainty over timing and net benefit of any recoveries. FedEx Says It Could Return Tariff Refunds to Customers
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.15.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
