Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $602.99, but opened at $655.71. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $619.7490, with a volume of 339,228 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.7%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.78 and its 200-day moving average is $196.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000.
Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
