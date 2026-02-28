Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCIIU) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCIIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 403,466 shares in the last quarter. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: CCIIU) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company. Like other SPACs, it was formed to raise capital in the public markets for the purpose of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination with one or more operating companies. Until a business combination is completed, the SPAC itself typically has no operating business beyond managing the proceeds of its offering and pursuing acquisition opportunities.

The company’s primary activities center on sourcing and evaluating potential target businesses, structuring and negotiating a merger or similar transaction, and completing the regulatory and shareholder approval processes required to effect a closing.

