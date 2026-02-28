Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 80.4% in February

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 438,159 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the January 29th total of 242,850 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $7.33 on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is a Norway-based aquaculture company specializing in the farming of Atlantic salmon. The company’s core operations encompass hatchery management, sea‐based grow‐out facilities, and processing activities. By focusing on sustainable production methods and stringent quality controls, Grieg Seafood aims to deliver premium seafood products to global markets.

Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Grieg Seafood manages operations across several key regions, including coastal sites in Norway’s Finnmark and Rogaland counties and farming licenses in British Columbia, Canada.

