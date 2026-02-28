Drugs Made In America Acquisition II (NASDAQ:DMII) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Drugs Made In America Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:DMII – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 1,393,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 994% from the average daily volume of 127,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition II (NASDAQ:DMII) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through a public listing for the purpose of effecting a business combination. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company itself does not operate a traditional commercial business; instead, it seeks to identify, negotiate and complete an acquisition, merger, share exchange, asset purchase or similar business transaction with one or more target companies.

The stated investment focus reflected in the company’s name indicates an emphasis on the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector, with a particular interest in domestic drug manufacturing, supply‑chain resiliency and related healthcare operations in the United States.

