iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 305,848 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 29th total of 166,825 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 606,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 606,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.04. 723,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,198. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $172.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

