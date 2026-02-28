Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 69.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $256.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.960-1.060 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Hudson Pacific Properties’ conference call:

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific says it materially strengthened its balance sheet in 2025—executing ~ $330 million of asset sales and ~ $2 billion of capital transactions, cutting net debt ~22% and finishing with $138 million cash and $934 million total liquidity.

of asset sales and ~ of capital transactions, cutting net debt ~22% and finishing with cash and total liquidity. Leasing momentum accelerated—management signed over 2.2 million sq ft in 2025, reports a 2.3 million sq ft leasing pipeline and tours up >50% YoY, with Q4 office occupancy at 76.3% and only ~ 1 million sq ft expiring in 2026 (≈60% coverage).

sq ft in 2025, reports a sq ft leasing pipeline and tours up >50% YoY, with Q4 office occupancy at and only ~ sq ft expiring in 2026 (≈60% coverage). The Quixote studio platform took a significant non‑cash impairment in Q4 and is being wound down/restructured; management targets eliminating its earnings drag by year‑end but acknowledged valuation and timing remain uncertain and Quixote contributed no value to 2026 guidance.

Management reinstated full‑year FFO guidance of $0.96–$1.06 per diluted share, expects sequential FFO growth beginning in Q2 2026, and set average in‑service office occupancy guidance of 80%–82% .

per diluted share, expects sequential FFO growth beginning in Q2 2026, and set average in‑service office occupancy guidance of . Continued capital discipline—management is targeting an additional $200M–$300M of 2026 asset sales prioritized to be FFO‑accretive and deleveraging (example: marketing 10950 Washington re‑entitled for 508 residential units with strong JV/buyer interest).

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. 2,105,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $390.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

Key Stories Impacting Hudson Pacific Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Hudson Pacific Properties this week:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $2.60 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.50 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.30) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.