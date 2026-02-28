SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.7840, with a volume of 3678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

