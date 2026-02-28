Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$165.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.6 million.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -129.58 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 17,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $876,319.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,132.71. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 11,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $587,573.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 290,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,012.50. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 66,520 shares of company stock worth $3,080,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue strength: AAOI reported a $0.01 loss per share vs. consensus -$0.12 and revenue of $134.3M, up ~34% year-over-year — both results topped estimates and underpinned the rally. MarketBeat earnings summary

Q4 beat and revenue strength: AAOI reported a $0.01 loss per share vs. consensus -$0.12 and revenue of $134.3M, up ~34% year-over-year — both results topped estimates and underpinned the rally. Positive Sentiment: Upside revenue guidance: Management raised Q1 2026 revenue guidance to $150M–$165M, above consensus, signaling continued demand — a key driver for investor optimism. GlobeNewswire press release

Upside revenue guidance: Management raised Q1 2026 revenue guidance to $150M–$165M, above consensus, signaling continued demand — a key driver for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Bullish write-up highlighting large growth potential: 247WallStreet published a bullish piece framing AAOI as entering a “10x moment” with aggressive revenue projections that likely boosted speculative buying interest. AAOI’s 10x Moment

Bullish write-up highlighting large growth potential: 247WallStreet published a bullish piece framing AAOI as entering a “10x moment” with aggressive revenue projections that likely boosted speculative buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / target increase from Needham: Needham raised its price target to $80 and maintained a “buy” rating, lending institutional validation to the recent beat and outlook. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade / target increase from Needham: Needham raised its price target to $80 and maintained a “buy” rating, lending institutional validation to the recent beat and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: EPS still a small loss despite beat: The company reported a small GAAP loss but beat the much larger consensus loss estimate — a mixed data point for profitability progress. Zacks

EPS still a small loss despite beat: The company reported a small GAAP loss but beat the much larger consensus loss estimate — a mixed data point for profitability progress. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and detailed release available for off-cycle color: Investors should review the earnings call transcript and press release for product, margin and backlog details that will determine sustainability of the beat. Earnings call (Yahoo)

Conference call and detailed release available for off-cycle color: Investors should review the earnings call transcript and press release for product, margin and backlog details that will determine sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below current levels: Northland reaffirmed a “market perform” with a $55 target and B. Riley’s $54 target (despite an upgrade to neutral) both imply sizable downside from current prices — a restraint on further upside until fundamentals confirm sustainability. Finviz Benzinga

Some analyst targets remain below current levels: Northland reaffirmed a “market perform” with a $55 target and B. Riley’s $54 target (despite an upgrade to neutral) both imply sizable downside from current prices — a restraint on further upside until fundamentals confirm sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent: Public short-interest reports in the feed show zero shares/NaN changes (likely data errors) — ignore until verified; actual short-covering could amplify moves but current data is unreliable.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

