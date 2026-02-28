Polaryx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLYX) Trading Up 15.2% – Still a Buy?

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.19. 505,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,610,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Polaryx Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”). Our therapeutic philosophy is centered on delivering safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our multi-modal approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs.

