Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Grows By 81.1%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,489 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the January 29th total of 11,865 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,180 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,180 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 137,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTEK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. 5,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $191.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.27.

About Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

