Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Rises By 79.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 66,052 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the January 29th total of 36,842 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 52,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 345,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 77.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 464.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DFP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.73. 35,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,132. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: DFP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and total return primarily through investments in preferred securities. The fund pursues a dynamic approach, adjusting portfolio duration and credit exposure in response to changing market conditions in order to enhance yield and manage risk. Its flexible mandate also allows allocations to common stocks, convertible securities and select debt instruments when opportunistic.

DFP’s portfolio generally comprises U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.