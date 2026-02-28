Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $19.79. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 188,565 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $621.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

In other news, Director William E. Esham III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,144.90. This trade represents a 980.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 108.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: SHBI) is the bank holding company for Shore Community Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey. The company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions. Through its branch network, Shore Bancshares focuses on delivering community-oriented banking services with an emphasis on personalized customer relationships.

Shore Community Bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial real estate, construction loans, agricultural loans, small business loans under government-sponsored programs, and conventional residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.