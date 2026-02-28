iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 82.4% in February

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,268,802 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the January 29th total of 1,792,532 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.91. 1,873,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $96.97.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3347 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).
