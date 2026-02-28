iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 82.4% in February

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,268,802 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the January 29th total of 1,792,532 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.91. 1,873,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3347 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,895,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,632,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,883,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,545 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10,569.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

