McKesson Corporation (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $36.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $984.61 on Friday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $621.88 and a 1-year high of $987.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $868.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.
The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.