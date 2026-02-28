McKesson Corporation (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $36.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $984.61 on Friday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $621.88 and a 1-year high of $987.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $868.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

