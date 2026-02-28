PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Freedom Capital

Freedom Capital lowered shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PHINIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $93.00 target price on PHINIA in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

PHINIA Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PHIN traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 543,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,518. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. PHINIA has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $81.11.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.59 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in PHINIA by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

