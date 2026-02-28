Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 222,527 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the January 29th total of 380,326 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,157,000.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 156,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,513. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in equity and debt securities issued by companies across the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services and health insurance. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol THQ.

With a sector-focused approach, the fund’s portfolio is weighted toward companies demonstrating strong growth potential, resilient cash flows and innovative product pipelines.

