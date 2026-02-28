NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,393 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 29th total of 1,173 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NexGel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGel has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get NexGel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NexGel

NexGel Trading Down 4.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexGel stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,304. NexGel has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGel in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGel in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of NexGel during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGel

(Get Free Report)

NexGel, Inc (NASDAQ: NXGL) is a development-stage materials science company focused on the research and commercialization of advanced polymer formulations tailored for additive manufacturing and 3D printing applications. Leveraging proprietary expertise in polymer chemistry, NexGel develops high-performance materials designed to meet rigorous mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance requirements across diverse end markets.

The company’s product pipeline includes custom-engineered resins, powders and elastomeric systems optimized for a range of additive manufacturing processes, including selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA) and fused deposition modeling (FDM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.