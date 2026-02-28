OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Short Interest Update

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,236,009 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the January 29th total of 2,242,375 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,001,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,001,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

OSW stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 1,918,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,643. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.91.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, CEO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,569 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $180,977.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 351,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,400. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 509,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,205.23. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,569 shares of company stock valued at $685,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 261,776 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

