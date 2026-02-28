Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $5.40. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Orbit International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) is a designer and manufacturer of high-reliability power conversion products serving commercial, industrial and military markets. The company’s offerings include AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters, EMI filters and related power system components engineered to meet rigorous performance and regulatory requirements.

Orbit International specializes in custom design solutions, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in aerospace, defense, nuclear and medical sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.