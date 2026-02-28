Heatwurx Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heatwurx Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,356 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the January 29th total of 29,972 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Heatwurx Trading Down 2.7%

Heatwurx stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,243. Heatwurx has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCSA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heatwurx in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Heatwurx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Heatwurx Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. The company's pipeline includes three chemotherapy drugs comprising Gemcitabine, PCS3117 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to treat pancreatic, biliary tract, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers; Capecitabine, a combination of PCS6422 and capecitabine that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Irinotecan, PCS11T that is in pre-clinical studies to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

