Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Adeia from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Adeia from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Adeia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adeia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Adeia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADEA

Adeia Trading Down 0.8%

ADEA stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.44. Adeia has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.45 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adeia will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Adeia by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,998,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 783,869 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Adeia by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,891,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 582,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Adeia by 19.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,765,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 110.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.