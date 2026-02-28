First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 price objective on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

First Solar Trading Down 1.4%

FSLR traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $197.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $285.99. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in First Solar by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. India Tariff Article

U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Kalkine Media

Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Wells Fargo/PT Cut

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Goldman/JPM PT Changes

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. S&P 500 Weekly

Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present.

Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present. Negative Sentiment: Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Weak Guidance

Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Negative Sentiment: First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Earnings Risks

First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Wolfe Research Downgrade

Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law firm opened an investor investigation, introducing potential legal/financial risk and adding to short-term uncertainty. Investor Investigation

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

