Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical safety expansion — Vertex announced a new study to evaluate VX‑548 (an investigational pain drug) in breastfeeding women, broadening the drug’s safety profile and de‑risking development pathways if results are supportive. Vertex Expands VX‑548 Safety Profile With New Breastfeeding Study
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership/PR tailwind — TIME profiled CEO Reshma Kewalramani, reinforcing investor confidence in management’s execution and Vertex’s strategy to expand beyond cystic fibrosis. Physician‑Scientist Reshma Kewalramani Runs One of Biotech’s Biggest Companies
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — recent upgrades and raised price targets (several firms highlighted in coverage) help underpin the stock and attract buy‑side interest. MarketBeat VRTX analyst coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly fundamentals — Q4 revenue rose ~9.5% y/y and margins remain strong, though EPS missed by $0.02 (reported $5.03 vs. $5.05 consensus); this is a small miss that keeps the longer‑term thesis intact but mutes near‑term upside. Vertex recent earnings summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/coverage — pieces asking whether VRTX is outperforming major indices may draw momentum flows but do not represent new fundamental catalysts. Is Vertex Stock Outperforming the Dow?
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple senior executives disclosed sales between Feb. 19–25, including a large sale by EVP Amit Sachdev (~58,613 shares, ~ $27.5M) and several other EVPs reducing positions. Such concentrated insider sales can create near‑term negative sentiment even if driven by diversification or tax planning. Representative SEC filing: SEC Form 4 – Amit Sachdev
- Negative Sentiment: Additional officer sale — CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 223 shares (minor relative to the EVP sales) but is part of the broader disclosure set that traders are reacting to. Vertex insider sales roundup
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5%
VRTX opened at $496.83 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.98.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $459,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,054.65. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.65, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,646.35. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,937 shares of company stock valued at $77,879,922. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.
Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.
