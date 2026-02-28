Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Director Eva Manolis Sells 520 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eva Manolis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,409.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,513.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,588.43. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,193.09 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,994.62.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

