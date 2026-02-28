Short Interest in Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Expands By 406.1%

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,566 shares, a growth of 406.1% from the January 29th total of 13,547 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 198,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Imperial Tobacco Group Trading Up 0.7%

IMBBY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.83. 84,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company’s core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

