Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of ($0.31) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million.

NYSE:PSBD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 130,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,560. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $328.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 334.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $7,077,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Palmer Square Capital BDC from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (NYSE: PSBD) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The firm offers a broad range of debt and equity products—including first-lien and second-lien senior secured loans, unitranche financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments—to support corporate acquisitions, refinancings, growth initiatives and balance sheet restructurings.

PSBD primarily targets established privately owned and sponsored businesses across diverse industries such as healthcare, business services, industrials and consumer products.

